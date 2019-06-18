Crime
June 18, 2019 7:43 am
Updated: June 18, 2019 8:04 am

6 men charged after downtown Toronto shooting following NBA Finals celebrations

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE (June 14): Dramatic footage shows Toronto police responding to a shooting during NBA Finals celebrations just hours after thousands of Raptors fans flooded the area to celebrate the team's victory.

Toronto police have made six arrests following a shooting at Yonge and Gould streets that took place as celebrations for the Raptors’ championship win in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors were wrapping up.

Police were patrolling a large crowd on Friday at 4:17 a.m. when shots rang out.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man became involved in an altercation with another man. Police allege the other man produced a gun, shot the 19-year-old man and continued to shoot even as the man had fallen.

The 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect then fled with a group of friends, according to police. Officers who were very close to the area were able to stop the group and seized guns and drugs, police say.

Abdulrahman Abdullahi, 23, of Toronto, is charged with attempted murder, discharging with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and ammunition and several other offences.

Also facing multiple charges are 26-year-old Kamal Hassan, 23-year-old Ilyas Riyaleh, 20-year-old Jovane Watson, 21-year-old Zachary Cust and 33-year-old Nathaniel Campbell, all from Toronto.

The six men appeared in court on Monday.

The shooting happened just hours after thousands of Raptors fans filled the downtown area following Toronto’s win over the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. It is still unclear if the shooting was connected to the celebrations.

—With files from Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll

