Person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto Paramedics say a person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s downtown early Friday.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street East, at around 4:15 a.m.

The spokesperson said the patient was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The victim’s gender and age weren’t known as of Friday morning.

The incident comes hours after thousands of Raptors fans flooded the area after the team won the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. It’s not clear if there is any connection between the earlier celebrations and the shooting.