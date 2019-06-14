Dramatic video captures Toronto police responding to shooting during NBA Finals celebration

Dramatic footage shows Toronto police officers responding to a shooting downtown that took place as the NBA Finals celebrations were wrapping up Friday morning.

A Toronto Paramedic spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge and Gould streets, north of Dundas Street East, at around 4:15 a.m.

They said a man was found in life-threatening condition. Toronto police confirmed a man was taken to hospital with injuries.

The almost three-minute video appears to show several officers racing onto the scene, and yelling for one man to “get on the ground.” The man is then arrested.

Another officer appears to tend to a woman crying and screaming hysterically in the middle of the road.

“Which way did he go? Where’d he go?” an officer can be heard yelling off-screen as others can be seen checking alleyways and side streets, appearing to search for an outstanding suspect.

“Got him?” another officer asks when two others come out of an alleyway.

“Clear,” replies one, as the three race down another street.

“Down here, I saw him running down here,” one of them can be heard saying off-screen.

The video ends with paramedics appearing to attend to the alleged shooting victim while an officer can be seen speaking with the now-calm woman.

Investigators said more than one arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and that suspects are now in custody.

The incident came hours after thousands of fans flooded the streets of Toronto to celebrate the Raptors dethroning the defending champs Golden State Warriors to win their first-ever NBA Title.

It is unclear if the shooting is connected to the celebrations.

—With files from Nick Westoll and Oriena Vuong