Man injured after shooting at Queen and Spadina

Toronto police say a man has shown up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot downtown Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue around 3 a.m. and found multiple gun casings at the scene.

Police said the victim showed up, on his own, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and was later transferred to St. Michael’s Hospital downtown.

There is no word yet on the exact extent of the man’s injuries.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.

TTC was diverted in the area, but has now since resumed.