Lethbridge trio located safe by Global News after police report them missing in B.C.

A bit of social media sleuthing for two Lethbridge men and a boy managed to located the trio safe in the Prince George area.

“We are fine [and have] been camping and fishing the last couple weeks,” Nickolas Grunwald messaged to Global News after we reached out on Facebook.

Grunwald, Conrad Johnston Sr. and his 11-year-old son Conrad were reported missing since May 31 by Penticton RCMP.

“Police are wanting to confirm the well-being of all parties, and are reaching out to the public to help locate them,” Cst. James Grandy said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Lethbridge Police, by phone, would not confirm with Global News if the trio were missing or safe, saying the information was private and we could not be verified as being with the media.

“We talked to police yesterday,” Grunwald said. “We are camping.”

Grunwald shared two pictures of himself and the Johnson’s with Global News.

He said they are camping at Cricket Creek.

Global News has shared the information with Penticton RCMP.