Standoff at Kelowna home follows hydrant hit

Kelowna RCMP continue to surround a Rutland home where a suspect is said to be holed up after a police chase.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, there were reports that a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Bryden Rd.

Water could be seen gushing more than 10 metres into the air beside utility lines, off Highway 33.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police standoff at Lake Country mobile home park over

The hydrant has since been turned off by City crews.

Numerous police vehicles were parked in the block leading up to the gushing hydrant and RCMP officers could be seen rushing toward a home on Bryden Rd.

Police have surrounded a home and they have their weapons drawn.

READ MORE: Dramatic police take-down caught on camera near Osoyoos

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.