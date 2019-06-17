Crime
June 17, 2019 9:44 pm
Updated: June 17, 2019 9:53 pm

Standoff at Kelowna home follows hydrant hit

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Kelowna RCMP continue to surround a Rutland home where a suspect is said to be holed up after a police chase.

Dozens of police have converged on a Kelowna home where a suspect is said to be holed up.

Courtesy: Jarren Tomlinson

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, there were reports that a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Bryden Rd.

Water could be seen gushing more than 10 metres into the air beside utility lines, off Highway 33.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police standoff at Lake Country mobile home park over

The hydrant has since been turned off by City crews.

A police standoff continues in Kelowna.

Courtesy: Jarren Tomlinson

Numerous police vehicles were parked in the block leading up to the gushing hydrant and RCMP officers could be seen rushing toward a home on Bryden Rd.

Police have surrounded a home and they have their weapons drawn.

READ MORE: Dramatic police take-down caught on camera near Osoyoos

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bryden Road
hydrant struck
kelowna standoff
Okanagan
Okanagan News
okanagan rcmp
Police standoff

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.