June 17, 2019 7:45 pm

Joint RCMP effort results in two arrests, stolen property recovered

By Danny Seymour Global News

The two male suspects attempted to drive around a police roadblock before running in to a spike strip and veering off the road.

Osoyoos RCMP
A team effort between Osoyoos and Midway RCMP led to two arrests on Monday.

The suspects, 30 and 35 years old, were arrested after driving a stolen truck and trailer around a police blockade near Whitetail Road, about 15 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

While attempting to flee the officers, the men drove over spike belts which deflated all of the truck’s and trailer’s tires.

RCMP deployed a helicopter to track down the two men after they drove around the police road block.

Both suspects were arrested without incident, according to Osoyoos RCMP.

Police say the truck was reported stolen in Kelowna on June 14.

The suspects were carrying a generator on a trailer, also believed to have been stolen from Kelowna on Monday.

