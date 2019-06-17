Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash near Oliver, RCMP confirm
Oliver RCMP has confirmed the operator of a motorcycle involved in a crash on June 15 is dead.
The incident happened north of Oliver on Highway 97.
RCMP says the biker lost control while entering a curve, then went off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence.
The person involved was taken to hospital in Penticton where they died on Sunday morning.
