Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash near Oliver, RCMP confirm

Oliver RCMP has confirmed the operator of a motorcycle involved in a crash on June 15 is dead.

The incident happened north of Oliver on Highway 97.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 1 dead after vehicle crushed by semi on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

RCMP says the biker lost control while entering a curve, then went off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence.

The person involved was taken to hospital in Penticton where they died on Sunday morning.

WATCH: (March 15, 2019) Okanagan business owner among those who perished in Ethiopian plane crash