June 17, 2019 5:04 pm

Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash near Oliver, RCMP confirm

By Danny Seymour Global News

The crash took place on June 15, the operator has since died in hospital.

Oliver RCMP has confirmed the operator of a motorcycle involved in a crash on June 15 is dead.

The incident happened north of Oliver on Highway 97.

RCMP says the biker lost control while entering a curve, then went off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence.

The person involved was taken to hospital in Penticton where they died on Sunday morning.

