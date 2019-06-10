1 dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Oliver

Two motorcycles were involved in a fatal high-speed collision Friday night in Oliver.

Just before 10 p.m. on Fairview Road, one of the motorcycles turned unexpectedly in front of the other, causing a collision between the two motorcycles, according to police.

RCMP said a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to Oliver’s hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police said the other motorcycle operator in the collision, a 33-year-old man, didn’t have any serious injuries but was taken to hospital for treatment of ‘road rash.’

Oliver RCMP said that the pending outcome of a traffic analyst report will determine if any charges are being considered.