Burnside
June 7, 2019 4:14 am

Police investigating fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Halifax Regional Police investigate fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth on June 6th, 2019

Ashley Field/Global News
A A

A man has died following a fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Akerley Boulevard East of Gloria McCluskey Avenue to a report of a vehicle on fire around 11 p.m.

After an investigation it was determined that the vehicle was travelling West bound on Akerley Boulevard and went off the road striking a guardrail and then a wall before catching fire.

Police say the fire was extinguished by another motorist.

The male passenger was helped from the vehicle and taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

 
Report an error
Burnside
Dartmouth
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Motor Vehicle Collision

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.