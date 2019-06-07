Police investigating fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth

A man has died following a fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Akerley Boulevard East of Gloria McCluskey Avenue to a report of a vehicle on fire around 11 p.m.

After an investigation it was determined that the vehicle was travelling West bound on Akerley Boulevard and went off the road striking a guardrail and then a wall before catching fire.

Police say the fire was extinguished by another motorist.

The male passenger was helped from the vehicle and taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.