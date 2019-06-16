Kelowna RCMP searching for getaway vehicle following alleged assault

Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a vehicle believed to be involved in an alleged stabbing.

Police received reports of an incident on Wilson Road in Kelowna shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man in his 20s bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound.

READ MORE: Suspected drug trafficker caught sleeping at the wheel by Kelowna RCMP

The victim was transported to hospital and is believed to be in non-life threatening condition.

Now police are looking for a stolen vehicle and two male suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

“RCMP are actively searching for the crime vehicle at this time,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Teen arrested after 2 people injured in Mississauga stabbing

The vehicle in question is a 2013 white Dodge Dart, with B.C. licence plates numbered GX209E.

O’Donaghey said: “anyone who spots the Dodge Dart abandoned or mobile on our roadways, is urged not to not approach it and call 911 immediately.”

The suspects are described as two males, one of which is an Asian male, heavyset and balding.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest wanted man in West Kelowna after lengthy search

Police believe this was an isolated event, and any witnesses should call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.