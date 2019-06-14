Alberta RCMP officer found not guilty of dangerous driving causing pedestrian’s death

A Mountie has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of a man near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Const. Michelle Phillips was also found not guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm of another man.

Watch below: (From June 2017) Criminologist and Mount Royal University justice and policy studies lecturer Ritesh Narayan sits down with Linda Olsen to provide context after an Alberta RCMP officer was charged with serious offences.

Court heard that Tracy Janvier, who was 41, was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 21, 2016, while walking along a remote highway in the dark.

The man who struck Janvier got out of his vehicle and made a 911 call.

Phillips was responding to that call in her police truck when she ran over Janvier, who was laying in the road, and struck the hand of the other man.

Justice John McCarthy of Court of Queen’s Bench says he was unable to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that Phillips’ actions were a contributing cause of Janvier’s death.

He says she made a mistake by hitting the other man’s hand with her truck, but not to the degree required to have legal consequences.