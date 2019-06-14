Crime
June 14, 2019 5:06 pm

Driver arrested following pedestrian hit-and-run in Moncton: RCMP

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A 26-year-old man from Saint John has been arrested on Friday following a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in Moncton, N.B.

On Wednesday, around 1:50 a.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Mountain Road. A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital with what are believed to have been non-life-threatening injuries.

The car involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene, police say. 

The same morning, shortly after 9 a.m., police responded to Kendra Street in Moncton following a report of an abandoned vehicle showing signs of a recent collision.

Police were able to confirm it was the same vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run collision with the pedestrian. They were also able to identify and locate the driver.

The man was released after being arrested pending a court appearance on Oct. 24, 2019.

