Ice Wolves star will continue her hockey career in Kingston: ‘I’m beyond happy’

The Queen’s women’s hockey Gaels received a shot in the arm today with the signing of Kingston’s Scout Watkins-Southward.

She was the captain this season for the Kingston Ice Wolves.

They won the regular season championship in the Provincial Junior Women’s League. They lost only twice in 38 games.

Southward played a key role in the team’s dominating campaign. She collected 32 points in 35 games and is thrilled to be staying at home and playing for Queen’s University.

“I’m super excited,” said the 18-year-old graduate of LaSalle Secondary School

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” continued Watkins-Southward, who played three seasons with the Junior Ice Wolves.

“I’m beyond happy, committing to the Gaels. All my hard work has really paid off. It’s a dream come true. I know it’s the right fit for me.”

It goes without saying that Queen’s is thrilled she chose to play in the Ontario University Athletics league for her hometown team.

“It’s a win-win situation for us,” said Gaels Head coach Matt Holmberg.

“Were getting an exceptional player with tremendous skills.

“She’s an incredible student-athlete who excels on the ice and in the classroom with a plus-90 average. She’s also from Kingston. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Watkins-Southward can’t wait for the season to start in September, she said, but she realizes the transition from junior hockey to the OUA won’t be an easy one.

“It will be a challenge,” continued the talented forward who laced on her first pair of skates when she was 18 months old.

“I’m looking forward. I need to earn my ice time. I plan to give it my all, every time I skate onto the ice. I know Matt and the rest of the team will help me with the transition. I know the pace will be quicker than junior, but I’m ready to rise to that challenge and prepared to take it on.”

Southward first committed to Concordia University in 2018 but recently changed her mind.

“I just decided I wanted to stay at home and play for the Gaels,” said Southward.

“It had nothing to do with Concordia and everything to do with Queen’s and my family. It was as simple as that”.