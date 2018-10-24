Former Kingston Ice Wolves star now plays for Queen’s

The Ontario University women’s hockey league is nicely underway and the Queen’s Gaels look forward to a couple of games this weekend at the Kingston Memorial Centre against the York Lions and Brock Badgers.

“Getting points early in the season is really important,” said Queen’s goaltender Kathyrn Jalink.

With the graduation of star netminder Stephanie Pascal, Jalink, now in her second season with the tricolour, looks forward to some additional playing time.

The 19-year-old Holy Cross graduate was a top recruit in 2017. She was the starting goaltender for the Kingston Ice Wolves in the Provincial Junior Women’s League and Queen’s head coach Matt Holmberg was determined to keep her in Kingston.

“It was a huge transition from junior to the OUA level,” Jalink said.

“My experience with the Ice Wolves really helped me to prepare for university hockey. I faced a lot of shots — high quality shots in junior — and that really helped. Queen’s was so supportive, making the transition as smooth as possible.”

The Gaels are off to a 2-2 start but Jalink says the best is yet to come.

“We’re going to be contenders this season. I have no doubt about that. We’re going to give every team in the province a run for their money. Our goal is to win the OUA championship and represent our league in the U-Sport nationals next March in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The University of Manitoba Bisons are the defending Canadian champions. They beat Queen’s 4-0 in last year’s national quarter-final. The Bison’s proceeded to win the championship in London with a 2-0 victory over the Western Mustangs.

The Gaels play York on Friday and the Badgers on Saturday. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.