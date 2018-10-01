Sports
October 1, 2018

University of Manitoba Bisons women’s hockey team ranked No.1 heading into season

The Manitoba Bisons women's hockey team were the U Sports gold medal winners in 2017-18.

On the heels of their Canada West title and U Sports national championship last year, the University of Manitoba’s women’s hockey team has set the bar high for the upcoming season.

The other teams in their conference are expecting big things as well. In the annual Canada West pre-season coaches’ poll, the U of M Bisons were ranked No.1, with five first-place votes.

It’s not a given that they’ll repeat, though. The Alberta Pandas were a close second in the coaches’ voting, and last season was one of the most competitive in conference history, with three teams finishing within a few points of each other in a race to the top spot.

The top three teams in the coaches’ vote were the Bisons, Pandas, and UBC Thunderbirds.

Manitoba’s first game of the new season takes place Friday night.

