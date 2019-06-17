Crime
June 17, 2019 12:15 pm

Barrie police searching for suspect after reported theft from local store

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole several items from a local store at the end of April.

Officers are searching for a male suspect after multiple items were reportedly stolen from a local store on April 29, Barrie police say.

At about 4 p.m., police say the suspect was seen in the jewelry and watch area of the store, allegedly selecting items from the shelves and concealing them inside reusable shopping bags.

According to police, the suspect was also observed in the electronics section of the store, allegedly selecting items and placing them in the reusable shopping bags.

Police allege the man then left the store without paying for the items.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old man with a medium build and a dark brown goatee who was wearing black pants, a light brown hoodie, a black shirt, dark running shoes with a white sole, a grey baseball hat and black thick-framed glasses, officers say.

Anyone with information contact Const. J. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2716 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

