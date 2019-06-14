OPP investigating fatal head-on car crash in Melancthon, Ont.

Officers are investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night, OPP say.

Police were called to the scene at Dufferin County #124 at 30th side road in Melancthon Township at about 11:09 p.m. after a Dodge Sedan and Jeep Liberty reportedly collided head-on.

According to police, the drive of the Dodge Sedan, Adina Seepersad from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, a 52-year-old woman from Melancthon, was taken to a Collingwood hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently transported to a Toronto area trauma centre, officers add.

Highway #124 was closed for seven hours while police processed the scene.

Dufferin EMS and local fire departments attended the scene as well, according to police.

No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information can contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122

The investigation is ongoing.

