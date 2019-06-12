Police searching for information following ‘suspicious’ fire in Barrie

Barrie police are searching for witnesses and information in connection with a “suspicious” late-night fire that took place on Sunday in Barrie.

According to police, the fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police say a passerby spotted smoke and flames coming from a series of four-plex townhome units under construction on Edgehill Drive, west of Ferndale Drive North.

There were no injuries reported, officers add, but the three four-plexes that were under construction were completely destroyed.

The two homes on either side of the fire also suffered extensive damage, police say, and two residences on either side of those homes also sustained damage.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be suspicious, according to police.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident and will be conducting a parallel investigation.

Anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the event can contact Const. D. Watson at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tremendous work by all our firefighters who responded to this incident early this morning. Long hose lays+big lines=tough work! Great job stopping this fast moving fire! Thank you @Innisfil_FIRE @SpringwaterFIRE @BarriePolice @simcoecountyPS for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/ykIdwPcPLj — Cory Mainprize (@MainprizeCory) June 10, 2019