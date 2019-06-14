Police rescue man reportedly stranded on Wasaga Beach waters

Officers rescued a man that was reportedly stranded on a kiteboard on Georgian Bay in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Friday afternoon, OPP say.

No injuries were reported, police say, as the man was wearing a life jacket at the time.

READ MORE: OPP investigating fatal head-on car crash in Melancthon, Ont.

After responding to the scene at about 1:20 p.m., the man was reported to be successfully removed from Georgian Bay.

Police are reminding people that wearing an approved life jacket is encouraged when on the water.

WATCH: (May 16, 2019) OPP conducts safety campaign for boaters ahead of Victoria Day long weekend