Traffic
June 14, 2019 6:32 pm

Police rescue man reportedly stranded on Wasaga Beach waters

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are reminding people that wearing an approved life jacket is encouraged when on the water.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Officers rescued a man that was reportedly stranded on a kiteboard on Georgian Bay in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Friday afternoon, OPP say.

No injuries were reported, police say, as the man was wearing a life jacket at the time.

READ MORE: OPP investigating fatal head-on car crash in Melancthon, Ont.

After responding to the scene at about 1:20 p.m., the man was reported to be successfully removed from Georgian Bay.

Police are reminding people that wearing an approved life jacket is encouraged when on the water.

WATCH: (May 16, 2019) OPP conducts safety campaign for boaters ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Georgian Bay
Huronia West Opp
OPP
OPP water rescue
stranded on Georgian Bay
Wasaga Beach
Wasaga Beach news
Water Rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.