Police rescue man reportedly stranded on Wasaga Beach waters
Officers rescued a man that was reportedly stranded on a kiteboard on Georgian Bay in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Friday afternoon, OPP say.
No injuries were reported, police say, as the man was wearing a life jacket at the time.
After responding to the scene at about 1:20 p.m., the man was reported to be successfully removed from Georgian Bay.
Police are reminding people that wearing an approved life jacket is encouraged when on the water.
