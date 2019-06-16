3 people taken to hospital, cat revived after 2 south Calgary fires minutes apart

Firefighters responded to two south Calgary blazes minutes apart on Saturday night.

The fire department used the incidents to remind people to have working smoke detectors and an emergency plan in case a fire sparks.

Southeast fire

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire in Willow Park Gardens, a southeast apartment complex, on Saturday night.

Crews responded to smoke coming from a second-floor window in the complex near 99 Avenue and Warren Road S.E. at 9:35 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department said firefighters tackled the flames quickly.

No one was in the suite at the time of the fire, the CFD said.

One female and two males were assessed by EMS and taken to Rockyview General Hospital in stable condition because they had signs of smoke inhalation.

People were not able to return to the main apartment unit — and two units below it — due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southwest fire

Minutes after the southeast fire, crews were called to a Glenmore Gardens, a two-storey apartment building at 19 Street and 90 Avenue S.W. at 9:37 p.m.

Firefighters battled the smoke and flames from the outside, then went inside the suite where the fire started.

There, crews rescued a cat and performed CPR on the pet, “bringing it back to full consciousness,” the CFD said.

People were unable to return to that suite because of fire damage.

No human injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.