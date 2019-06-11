Police investigating suspicious kitchen fire in Calgary apartment

Calgary police are investigating a fire they described as suspicious after it broke out in a southwest apartment building on Tuesday.

Crews responded to a small kitchen fire in an apartment suite in the 1400 block of 37 Street S.W. before 3 p.m.

The fire department said the building was evacuated and crews quickly got the flames under control.

“There’s no damage to the other five [units]. There’s a small amount of damage to the cabinets, the linoleum floor and the countertop,” said West District Fire Chief Thom Kaake at the scene.

There were no injuries, the fire department said.