Brandon police investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti painted on schools

Police in Brandon have released an image of a suspect they believe spray-painted racist graffiti on two high schools over the weekend.

Linden Lanes School and Vincent Massey High School were targeted with racist and anti-Semitic comments and logos.

Other hateful and vulgar slogans were spotted once police arrived at both schools in the morning.

Officers believe the suspect spray painted at both locations between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Video surveillance showed a man, possibly in his mid to late teens or early twenties, as being the person responsible for the vandalism.

The man was wearing a navy sweater with a hood and two red or orange stripes on each sleeve extending from his shoulder to his wrist.

He had on a black ball cap with a red brim, a black bandana over his face, with black pants and shoes along with a white hoodie or sweater underneath the outer dark hoodie.

He was carrying a black backpack with orange writing across the front.

The spray paint on both schools was black, blue, and white in colour.

Anyone that has any information that could help police identify the man in question is being asked to call Brandon police or Crime Stoppers.

