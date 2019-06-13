Fake Brandon police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman

A man is in jail after Brandon police said he told a woman he was a cop then sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man claimed to be an undercover police officer and approached the woman on Monday at about 2 p.m. He convinced the woman to look at an apartment that was available to be rented.

“Once at the residence, the male demanded sex from her. He threatened that she would go to jail for ‘prostitution’ if she did not comply,” said Brandon police.

Police tracked down the man, 33, and arrested him Wednesday. He will appear in court on Aug. 6 on charges of sexual assault and impersonating a police officer.

“All plain clothes or undercover police officers have identification in the form of badges and ID cards that they will present to you,” said Brandon Police.

