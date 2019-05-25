Project 104 brushes away Moose Jaw graffiti problem, earns award

Students from A.E. Peacock Collegiate are using art to stop the graffiti problem in Moose Jaw.

The group, Project 104, paints murals across the city to help discourage vandalism to the properties.

Grade 11 student artist Taylor Kohl is in the middle of painting her own mural. She says she can hardly call it work when she’s doing something she loves for a good cause.

“It has a lot of impact on me and I feel like I’m doing something important,” Kohl said.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw Pride paints historic mural

Since its inception, Project 104 has finished seven murals and five more are currently in the works. Students draw on their imagination to create fairytales, dragons and other scenes throughout the murals.

The process may seem like fun and games, but the finished product has a lasting impact on the students.

“Once I got to see [my mural] outside, it was pretty awe-inspiring considering it’s basically artwork that can last up to 25 years,” said Peacock Collegiate graduate Celia Chu.

The group is one of nine projects recognized at the Prairieaction Youth Leadership Awards on Friday.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw, Sask. students aim to recycle population’s worth in plastic bags

Organizations from Saskatchewan and Manitoba including Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon and Beauval were honored. Each group was awarded $3000.00 to help further their projects.

This is the third year the awards have been handed out. All the projects selected must promote anti-violence, healthy relationships and self-esteem.

“We thought what better place to start breaking the cycle than with youth,” said Heather Salloum, Office of the Lieutenant Governor executive director. “We are targeting youth, encouraging them, supporting them and empowering them to take a stand and create programs that are healthy.”

Salloum says the grants not only help with supplies, but the money is also used to bring in speakers to teach the students different lessons.

Regina school honored for mindfulness

Students from Sheldon-Williams Collegiate were also recognized for their Mindful Creative Writing Class.

The credited class explores topics like multiculturalism, mental health and racism through spoken word, videos and other forms of art.

The class has an emphasis on mindfulness, which means students start with meditation or deep breathing for the first few minutes. Each week focuses on a different topic

READ MORE: Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials

Grade 12 student Paraa Soni immigrated to Canada. She says the class gives her a platform to express herself.

“I was not born here, so [the class] helps me cultivate myself in this culture and it helps me talk about multiple things,” Soni said. “When you’re in a school of 600 people, you would not be able to say anything in front of them. But being in a smaller class, it’s like you’re able to express your feelings.”