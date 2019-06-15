Boil water notice for southeast Kelowna downgraded to water quality advisory

A boil water notice for southeast Kelowna that had been in place for two months has been downgraded to a water quality advisory, the City of Kelowna announced on Friday.

The city said the original notice, which was announced more than two months ago, on April 3, was issued due to significantly elevated turbidity in source water from Hydraulic Creek during snow melt.

The downgrade, according to the city, is a result of a reduction in turbidity levels and demonstration of consistent water quality test results.

However, the city noted that a water quality advisory is still required, as water clarity has not improved enough to completely remove the advisory.

The original notice affected customers of the SEKID water supply system. The city noted that southeast Kelowna properties connected to the city’s integrated water system are exempt from the water quality advisory.

“As the construction of a new domestic water system continues to expand under the Kelowna Integrated Water Project, we look forward to further reducing these water quality advisories for all of our customers,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

According to the city, phase one of its integrated water project will see clean drinking water brought into this area over the next two years. The existing system, which is currently under the water quality advisory, will be dedicated to agricultural irrigation and fire suppression.

The city says under a water quality advisory, residents can choose to take extra precaution. Those who should consider doing so include:

People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses

People under 12 and over 65 years of age

People wishing for additional protection

How to take precaution:

Boil water for one minute and allow to cool before use

Use an alternative water resource (e.g. bottled water)