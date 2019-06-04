‘Unplanned water interruption’ results in boil advisory in Moncton community  

A boil water advisory has been issued in an area of Moncton, N.B., due to what is being called an unplanned water interruption.

The City of Moncton said Tuesday that the affected area encompasses Salisbury Road from Olympic Crescent to civic 1539 Salisbury Road (east to west) and the end of Sycamore Drive to the end of Bradley Street (north to south).

The city is asking residents in the affected area to boil all water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, brushing teeth and dental hygiene for one minute.

“Contaminated water may cause illness in humans, including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms,” the city said in a news release.

“Contamination of water, however, is not the only cause of these symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms, and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.”

Unplanned water interruption and boil water advisory in Salisbury Road area. https://t.co/T70Y2vrmwk #Moncton pic.twitter.com/eGD9aS3x0v — City of Moncton (@CityofMoncton) June 4, 2019

The water is safe for showering and bathing, according to the release, however additional precautions are recommended to avoid swallowing the water.

“Toddlers and infants should be sponge bathed in order to reduce the chance of them swallowing any water,” the city said.

Hands can continue to be washed using tap water, but all parts of the hands should be rubbed with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Laundry may be washed in tap water, either by hand or by machine.

People may also wash dishes by hand in hot, soapy water and left to air dry. It is safe to use a dishwasher.

“Users may experience discoloured water or air in their plumbing systems. Residents who completely lose water pressure should turn off the circuit breaker for their hot water heaters to prevent damage to the heating elements.”

The city says they are working with the Department of Health and will continue to monitor the situation.

There is no timeline for when the advisory will be rescinded, but the city said water testing will continue over the next 72 hours.