Clean drinking water comes to Craik, Sask., after nearly a decade

After nearly a decade, the Town of Craik, Sask., has clean water pouring out of its taps.

The town of 400 had been under a boil water advisory since August 2010. But on May 2, the town removed its advisory with the completion of its water treatment plant.

“This is truly exciting. Clean drinking water is the first priority for any thriving community,” said David Ashdown, mayor of Craik.

“The federal and provincial governments, by their participation, have both indicated that they see Craik as a place worth investing in, and now it’s our turn to repay that confidence by working even harder to help Craik reach its full potential.”

Both the federal and provincial governments helped fund the new facility. The town received $950,659 from the Canadian government and $475,329 from the province.

“These important water system upgrades will ensure Craik residents enjoy high-quality drinking water for years to come, all while helping drive growth and opportunity,” said Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

“Making sure communities have the modern infrastructure they need to provide essential services like clean drinking water is vital to protecting people’s health and well-being and laying the groundwork for a strong, prosperous future.”

The town decided on the Craik Dam Site as the most suitable water source, and water will be treated through a biological filtration process.