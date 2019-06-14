Funnel cloud advisory in place for SW Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the southwest corner of Saskatchewan, saying conditions are favourable for funnel cloud development.

Funnel clouds have been reported in thunderstorms in southeastern Alberta, and the system is moving eastward according the Environment Canada.

According to the agency, the type of funnel clouds being generated are from “a weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.” Environment Canada says this type of funnel cloud isn’t normally dangerous near the ground, but there is the potential for it to generate a “weak landspout tornado”.

Notable places under the advisory include Shaunavon, Maple Creek, and Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

Environment Canada anticipates the funnel cloud risk ending Friday evening.