June 14, 2019 1:43 pm
Updated: June 14, 2019 1:46 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: much-needed rain on the way

By Meteorologist  Global News

Showers and the risk of a thunderstorm stick around during the day on Saturday.

Wet start to Father’s Day weekend with more much-needed rain expected next week.

Friday

After kicking off the day in the low teens under mostly cloudy skies, Saskatoon and Regina both saw some scattered showers during the morning hours as the mercury rose into the upper teens.

A system swinging through kicks up a good chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm during the afternoon as temperatures swing up into the low-to-mid 20s for a daytime high.

Friday night

The risk of showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday evening as temperatures sneak back into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

Pockets of heavier rain with the risk of embedded thunderstorms sticks around into the weekend with up to 5 to 10 millimetres expected generally with up to 20 to 30 mm possible in stronger storms.

The rain will put a damper on daytime heating with afternoon highs only expected to make it into the mid-to-upper teens late in the day.

A lingering front will continue to ring out showers across parts of southern and central Saskatchewan.

Father’s Day Sunday

A few showers could linger into the morning on Father’s Day, but drier conditions are expected to return under mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Once the rain eases, temperatures should manage to spring back up into the upper 20s during the afternoon, so it shouldn’t be a washout of a day if you have outdoor plans with Dad.

Rainfall amounts will be highly variable, but anywhere between 5 and 30 millimetres of rain is possible this weekend.

Workweek outlook

Sunny breaks return on Monday before much-needed soaking rains finally arrive mid-week as daytime highs return to the low 20s most days.

There is a higher degree of confidence in this extended forecast as the rain is showing up in all major models, so the moisture everyone has been waiting for is finally on the way.

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

