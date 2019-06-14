Dartmouth business owner says mail disruption negatively impacting bottom line

A Dartmouth business owner, who heavily relies on daily mail service to run his business, is perplexed and frustrated over what he calls a sudden disruption to his service.

“We have customers all over eastern Canada and somewhere in the range of 1,500 customers have charge accounts with us. Over 50 per cent of those customers, still to this day, send their payments to us through the mail. Well, for many, many months now our mail service is hit and miss,” Bill Clarke said, the president of Trans-World Distributing Ltd.

Clarke has run his marine industrial business out of Dartmouth for the past four decades.

He says there haven’t been any issues with the daily mail service until recently.

“We have all been here since back in the early seventies and at that time we had a mailman that came every day, same time, you could pretty well set your watch by him. Nowadays, whenever they get here. I’ve talked to the local supervisors, they tell us we’re not a designated route. Well, I can’t understand how for 45 years, 50 years, we were a designated route, now we’re not,” he said.

Global News requested an interview with Canada Post. They provided a statement in response:

“We’ve looked into this, and we have met with the customer to discuss his specific issue to ensure we can provide reliable service to help support his business,” they wrote.

Clarke says the change in service has negatively impacted his employees’ ability to do accounting for the business.

“Starting at 9:30, 10 o’clock in the morning, they would start processing all the deposits to do banking and so on. So, now some days that happens, some days it doesn’t happen,” he said.

Clarke says he remains hopeful that regular mail service will resume.

“I would like to see my mail delivered daily, on time and before noon. I don’t think that’s a big deal.”