June 14, 2019 2:44 pm
Updated: June 14, 2019 2:47 pm

Canada Post may be increasing stamp prices

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Canada Post in downtown in Ottawa, Ont., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

Lars Hagberg/CP
Canada Post announced Friday that it may be increasing the prices of stamps by January next year.

If the mail service’s proposal is successful, it will increase prices on Jan. 13, 2020, for a few products. The proposals are subject to a 30-day consultation.

The price of stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane would become 92 cents — an increase of two cents.

But a single domestic would cost slightly more to buy at $1.07, which is also a two-cent increase from the current price.

Canada Post explained in a release that the price increases are not expected to impact households significantly. In fact, their average yearly stamp expenditures are expected to rise by less than a dollar.

For small businesses, the higher prices would mean about a $6-increase in expenses per year.

Canada Post is also proposing other price hikes for other services such as domestic letter mail, U.S. and international letter-post items.

These increases would come about a year after another round of price bumps that hit Canadians this January. Those increases were the first since March 2014.

— With files from The Canadian Press

