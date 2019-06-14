5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, June 14, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — 5X Festival Block Party
June 15
Central City Plaza, Surrey
5xfest.com
2 — Queer Arts Festival
June 17-28
Various locations, Vancouver
queerartsfestival.com
3 — Father’s Day Open House
June 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Historic Stewart Farm, Surrey
surrey.ca
4 — Father’s Day Old Car Sunday in the Park
June 16, 10 a.m.
Fraser River Heritage Park, Mission
missionfirefighters.ca
5 — Truck Stop Concert Series
June 15
Red Truck Beer Company, Vancouver
truckstopconcertseries.com
