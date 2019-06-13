Montrealers rally in the rain for Raptors-Warriors Game 6

Montrealers took to streets in the pouring rain to once again cheer on the Toronto Raptors as the team has a shot at making sports history.

The Raptors, who are leading the series 3-2, have a chance to win the NBA Finals Thursday night as they face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

As part of the festivities, both Peel and Crescent streets in Montreal’s bustling downtown core are partially shut down for viewing parties. Basketball fans headed out in the early evening for the big screen event on Peel while others made their way to the second Jurassic Park.

“We have to win tonight because a seventh game is scary,” said Carolina Divita, who has been following the Raptors for years.

The first Canadian basketball team to make it to the NBA championships has led to enthusiastic viewing parties across the country, with the exception of Montreal — until this week.

While the Montreal-Toronto rivalry runs deep, local basketball fans seemed to put it all aside when the city held its first Jurassic Park on Monday, drawing thousands to Peel Street. Alex Brousseau, who works at Speakeasy Studio and Soubois and helped organize the event, described it as magic.

“The next day a lot of people asked to do it again so we did,” he said.

Local merchants quickly rallied and co-ordinated with the city to set up other viewing parties in time for Thursday night’s game, where fans showed up in spite of the heavy downpour.

“They love Toronto, they love the Raptors,” said Brousseau.

The Raptors’ journey to the championship has also drawn support from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. Earlier this week, she commended the celebrations in Montreal — even if it wasn’t for a local team.

“Even if it’s a Toronto team, I’m cool with it,” she joked.

