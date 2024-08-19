SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign back-up guard Jared Rhoden

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Reserve guard Jared Rhoden has signed with the Toronto Raptors, the NBA club announced Monday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-six, 210-pound guard averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 17 games with Detroit last season.

Rhoden shot 50 per cent (33-66) from the field and .387 (12-31) from beyond the arc.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player
Story continues below advertisement

He scored in double figures twice, including a career-high 16 points on Apr. 14 at San Antonio.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rhoden averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.3 minutes in 31 career games with the Pistons after signing a two-way contract in December 2022.

He also appeared in 53 regular season games with Motor City in the NBA G League, averaging 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 35.8 minutes.

Prior to the NBA, Rhoden played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Seton Hall where he posted averages of 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 26.0 minutes in 122 career games with the Pirates.

Trending Now

In 31 games as a senior, he averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 33.1 minutes and was named to the All-Big East First Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices