Raptors Game 6 viewing party in Guelph is up to Mother Nature

Mother Nature is again trying to throw a wrench into Guelph‘s plan to throw a Toronto Raptors viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

In a video posted online, Mayor Cam Guthrie said they are prepared to show the game outside city hall at Market Square, a.k.a. Raptors Square — if the weather cooperates.

The Game 5 viewing party on Monday was cancelled because crews weren’t able to set up the inflatable screen due to high winds.

It’s unclear if Thursday night’s viewing party will go ahead with rain in the forecast. The city said the projection equipment cannot get wet.

The idea of putting the equipment under a tent was squashed by the mayor.

The city said a decision will be made by 7:30 p.m.

*** backup plan mentioned in my video fell through. So it’s all based on weather now. *** — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) June 12, 2019

Guelph did manage to show Game 4 on June 7 and hundreds of fans watched on as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 105-92 to take a 3-1 series lead.

The mayor said city staff were working on a backup plan in case Game 6 couldn’t be shown outdoors, but in a second post, he said that plan fell through.

The Sleeman Centre is unavailable with a circus being set up. The city said the River Run Centre and all of their recreation centres have been booked as well.

Several bars and restaurants in Guelph will be showing the game. There are also viewing parties in Kitchener and Cambridge.

The Raptors are one win away from capturing their first NBA championship.

Tip-off against the Warriors in Oakland is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The @Sleemancentre is hosting a circus, @riverruncentre and rec centres are booked. It's all or nothing tonight. Let's hope the weather clears so #Guelph can watch the game in "@Raptors Square" We'll make the call at 7:30.https://t.co/JZqXTqrhRu pic.twitter.com/Fcs7YSqDU8 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) June 13, 2019