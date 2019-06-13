Where to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Waterloo Region

The Toronto Raptors get their second crack at clinching the franchise’s first-ever NBA title on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif., against the vaunted Golden State Warriors.

In the fifth game of the series, Kyle Lowry missed a three-pointer from the corner with seconds remaining, which would have sealed the deal for Toronto.

The Raptors’ series lead over the Warriors has now shrunk to 3-2, but while the Warriors won Game 5, they lost the services of superstar forward Kevin Durant and backup centre Kevon Looney.

Thursday night’s game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of great options to watch the showdown in Waterloo Region.

In Cambridge, the city will once again host a viewing party at Cambridge Civic Square at city hall.

Residents in Waterloo should be aware that there will be no viewing party for Game 6 at Waterloo Public Square. The Uptown Waterloo BIA announced that it was unable to get a screen for the game but will have one on Sunday should there be a Game 7.

FYI #Raps fans – we are unable to get a screen for Game 6 on Thursday and the weather forecast isn't looking the greatest for an outdoor screening. However we will work on it for Game 7 if it happens! #GoRapsGo #WeTheNorth #kwawesome #wrawesome — UpTown Waterloo (@UpTownWaterloo) June 11, 2019

For those looking for other options, the City of Kitchener plans to once again close King Street to host a viewing party.

The street will be closed between College and Ontario streets at 5 p.m. for a viewing party with an inflatable screen.

It will be set up right in front of Bobby O’Brien’s, which also has a big screen on its patio.

At the other end of the city, there will also be a viewing party at Moose Winooski’s.

The bar will have an inflatable big screen on the patio and is giving away jumbo hot dogs to the first 200 people to arrive.

The forecast for this evening is not looking great, with Environment Canada forecasting thunderstorms that could put the kibosh on many of these viewing parties.

If you want to head indoors to watch the game with a crowd, Apollo Cinema will be showing the game on one of its screens.

There’s a crowd, cheers, and clapping, commentary and fist pumps – watching the game at my favourite theatre @theApolloCinema #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/9yvATjrsAO — Kristine Dearlove (@KrisDearlove) June 11, 2019