Hamilton police stop alleged stunt driver with obstructed plates

An alleged stunt driver has been taken off the streets of Hamilton.

READ MORE: Victim in Flamborough single-vehicle crash died by electrocution, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police say a red BMW was clocked at more than double the limit on Wednesday afternoon on Garth Street at Mountain Crest Avenue.

The vehicle was stopped and police say its licence plate was obstructed by a tinted cover.

The driver, a 19-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with stunt driving and having an obstructed plate.

READ MORE: Hamilton police appealing for witnesses to e-bike crash

In addition to the charges, the man’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for the next week.

#HamOnt man (19yrs) charged with stunt driving – 117 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. If found guilty penalties max out at a $10k fine, up to 6 months in jail and a 2 year licence suspension. https://t.co/WCrPsxgJRA pic.twitter.com/7hqG4QRRer — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 13, 2019