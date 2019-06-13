Hamilton police stop alleged stunt driver with obstructed plates
An alleged stunt driver has been taken off the streets of Hamilton.
Hamilton police say a red BMW was clocked at more than double the limit on Wednesday afternoon on Garth Street at Mountain Crest Avenue.
The vehicle was stopped and police say its licence plate was obstructed by a tinted cover.
The driver, a 19-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with stunt driving and having an obstructed plate.
In addition to the charges, the man’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for the next week.
