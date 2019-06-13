Victim in Flamborough single-vehicle crash died by electrocution: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have identified a 21-year-old man from Lynden, Ont., as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Flamborough.

While the driver did not suffer injuries due to the crash, according to a post-mortem examination, it’s been determined the man came in contact with a live hydro line and died from electrocution.

“(We) would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious near any downed wires,” Hamilton Police Service said in a media release. “If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service. If you’re in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 911.”

Police say the incident occurred early Sunday morning on Woodhill Road between the Concession 4 Road and Highway 5.

The name of the victim has not been identified at the request of his family.

