March 25, 2019 2:01 pm

Winnipeg man electrocuted after smashing car into hydro pole

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A Winnipeg man is dead after he smashed his vehicle into a hydro pole – and then came into contact with live electrical wires.

Headingley RCMP said the man, 47, was driving on Roblin Boulevard Sunday night near Beaudry Park at about 8:40 p.m. when his car left the road and slammed into a hydro pole. Live hydro wires were knocked down, said police.

The man then got out of his car and came into contact with a live wire. He died at the scene.

RCMP said speed, alcohol or drugs didn’t appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

