Hamilton police appealing for witnesses to e-bike crash

Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses to an accident involving an e-bike.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say an e-bike operator was travelling on York Boulevard approaching Inchbury Street when he fell from his bike and landed on the roadway.

Police say that at the time, it was believed he was in the bike lane and the operator, a 44-year-old Hamilton man, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Initially, police received information that suggested the incident could possibly be a fail-to-remain collision, but investigators are now trying to determine what caused the operator to lose control.

If you have any information you believe could assist police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

HPS is currently investigating a traffic incident on York Blvd. An E-bike operator currently remains in serious condition. Witnesses are asked to contact police. #HamOnt https://t.co/zDsNXvKaFG pic.twitter.com/AtYPdIshJV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 13, 2019