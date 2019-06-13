Canada
June 13, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated: June 13, 2019 2:22 pm

Feds make electronic logs mandatory for truck drivers on recommendation of Humboldt report

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Deb Matejicka tries out Ford Canada's new sleep suit at the Calgary International Auto and Truck Show. The impairment suit is intended to simulate the effects of driving while fatigued. (April 17)

A A

ETOBICOKE, Ont. – Transport Canada says it will require all commercial drivers to have electronic logging devices.

The federal department says it will make the tamper-resistant devices mandatory on June 12, 2021, to ensure truck and bus drivers are not on the road for longer than their daily limit.

READ MORE: Manitoba announces mandatory entry-level training for commercial truck drivers

The devices track when and how long drivers have been behind the wheel.

The department says the change comes after talks with industry partners and all levels of government.

READ MORE: How the trucking industry has changed 1 year after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

It also addresses one of the recommendations made by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018.

The collision between the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi-truck left 16 people dead and 13 injured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Politics
Commercial Drivers
federal liberal government
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Liberal Government
Transport Canada
truck drivers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.