Manitoba to implement mandatory entry-level training for commercial truck drivers

With the recent sentencing of the driver in the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, truck safety is on a lot of minds.

Manitoba infrastructure minister Ron Schuler and Crown services minister Collen Mayer will be speaking to media Tuesday morning about mandatory entry-level training for commercial truck drivers.

While there is currently no mandatory training in Manitoba, there is an industry-accepted standard for registered schools of 240 hours, or six weeks of training.

Representatives of Manitoba’s trucking industry support mandatory training, but expressed concerns last year that provincial regulations may not go far enough.

Alberta and Saskatchewan recently implemented mandatory training of 120 hours – half the length of the unofficial training time here in Manitoba.

WATCH: Mandatory Truck Driver Training