Sentencing hearing begins for B.C. mom who smothered her daughter to death

A sentencing hearing for a B.C. mom that smothered her eight-year-old daughter to death in 2014 began on Wednesday.

Lisa Batstone was convicted of second-degree murder in March for her daughter Teagan’s killing.

Batstone faces an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Crown prosecutors want no parole for 16 to 18 years, arguing Batstone abused her position of trust to kill a child and has continued to attempt to deflect blame.

Defence has yet to make its sentencing submission.

On Wednesday, Teagan’s father, Gabe, read a victim impact statement, saying he’s been forced to relive his worst nightmare and that his murdered daughter was robbed of marriage, holidays and children.

The girl’s stepmother, Stephanie, described how Teagan’s brothers asked if Lisa would kill them, too, and how the youngest keeps toy weapons under his bed because he lives in fear.

She also told the court how children on her sons’ school bus were taking turns guessing how Teagan died, adding that the oldest boy has switched schools and does not bring friends home anymore.

“This wasn’t a case of a suffering child. This wasn’t euthanasia. This wasn’t someone helping a child in a bad situation,” Gabe Batstone said outside the court.

“This was a healthy, happy, strong, loving child who had her life ripped from her at the hands of her mother.”

Lisa Batsone was charged with second-degree murder after police found Teagan’s lifeless body in the trunk of her vehicle in Surrey.

During her trial, the court heard that Batstone smothered the girl by holding a plastic bag over her head.

The court also heard audio and video recordings of Batstone saying she wanted her daughter to “be with Jesus.”

Batstone was found mentally fit for trial, however, her defence argued there was evidence calling her mental state into question, and whether she was actually aware that what she was doing was morally wrong.

