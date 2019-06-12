Waterloo home on Cedarbrae Avenue invaded twice in 4 days: police

A home in Waterloo has been the subject of home invasions twice in four days, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that several men forced their way into a home on Cedarbrae Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once inside, police say they attempted to assault a man.

The same home was also invaded on Sunday night.

In that instance, six people including at least one woman assaulted the man with an edged weapon before taking off in dark-coloured SUVs.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment, the man was released.

Police say they are looking into whether the two incidents were connected.

“We believe at this time they are targeted however the investigation is ongoing into identifying the suspects in the incidents,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.