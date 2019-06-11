Waterloo home invasion under investigation by police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion which occurred in Waterloo on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment at around 9 p.m. for a reported assault.

They say that a half-dozen people forced their way into the victim’s residence and assaulted him with an edged weapon. The suspects then took off in two dark-coloured SUVs.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. After receiving treatment, the man was released.

Police are still investigating to see if there was a prior relationship between the victim and his attackers.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.