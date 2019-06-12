osoyoos boat crash
June 12, 2019 1:55 am

Osoyoos boat collision victims identified by friends

Ryan Ellison and Nick Trask have been identified as the victims of Saturday's boat collision on Osoyoos Lake.

Friends of the men who were killed Saturday night while boating on Osoyoos Lake have begun identifying the duo as long-time friends.

Nick Trask, 36, was from Maple Ridge and Ryan Ellison, 35, was living in Kamloops in recent years but was also originally from Maple Ridge, according to his Facebook profile.

Ryan Ellison

Nick Trask

Numerous friends of the two have begun replacing their social media profile pictures with a photo of the two on a lake.

Many of them are friends of a profile set up by Ellison called “Walter Bouy”.

Ryan Ellison’s boat, believed to be the same one involved in Saturday’s accident on Osoyoos Lake, is featured numerous times on his Facebook profile.

The profile documents boating and off-roading exploits.

Ellison leaves behind a wife and three young boys.

His younger brother Clayton Ellison died in 2013 while off-roading in Hope.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision between the boat carrying the two men and an aluminum boat carrying three other men, who were seriously injured.

