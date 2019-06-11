Fatal Osoyoos Lake boat crash captured on surveillance video

A Lower Mainland resident who witnessed a fatal boat collision in the Okanagan this past weekend described it as surreal.

Joe Lovas says he was sitting on the patio of property he owns in Osoyoos on Saturday, watching the nearby waters of Osoyoos Lake when the incident took place just after 7 p.m. The collision between two boats resulted in the deaths of two men.

Osoyoos RCMP says the bodies of a 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man of Maple Ridge were recovered from the lake on Sunday.

Lovas says he saw one boat, a fishing boat, with three people head out onto the lake.

“They got about a couple hundred feet from shore when they opened up the throttle and got going,” said Lovas, whose surveillance video captured the incident. “I don’t know why I kept watching, but I did.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 9, 2019): Osoyoos boat crash

Lovas said another speedboat came into the scene, from his right-hand side, “And he was booking it hard.”

“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Lovas continued. “I thought they were going to miss. I was saying, ‘Who’s gonna move?’ And they didn’t. And they just plowed right into each other.

“I could hear the impact fairly loudly on my deck.”

The collision resulted in shrapnel everywhere, he said.

Immediately after the collision, Lovas said he phoned 911, with the operator telling him he was approximately the fifth caller regarding the incident.

“As I was watching from the deck, some of the boats from the homes next to our complex launched off [to rescue them],” said Lovas.

Another witness told Global News nearly the same thing.

“the three boys went into the boat and they were just going across the lake peacefully and all of a sudden … a red boat came from Haynes Point — like, across — it came really fast and it hit the top part of the grey boat and it went flying, and it went down,” said Carmen Martins.

“It was just like in the movies, oh my God, it was so horrific.”