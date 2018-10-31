Man convicted in fatal boat crash on Shuswap Lake appeals case

A man convicted of a speedboat crash that killed a houseboat operator on Shuswap Lake in 2010 is arguing that delays in his case infringed on his right to a timely trial.

Leon Reinbrecht appeared in Kamloops Supreme Court, along with his lawyer before three B.C. Court of Appeal judges. The crown is arguing that the length of delays in the case were not its’ responsibility.

Reinbrecht was convicted in 2015 of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily hardm in the crash that killed Ken Brown. Eight others were injured.

In June 2016, Reinbrecht was sentenced to three years in prison.

It’s not known when a decision on the appeal will be handed down.