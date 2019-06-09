Several injured following serious boating accident on Osoyoos Lake

Several people were taken to hospital after a serious boating accident on Osoyoos Lake early Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirms two patients were transported by ambulance in critical condition and one patient in stable condition to hospital.

Spokesperson Vincent Chou said five ambulances in total responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m.

Witnesses report that one boat t-boned another on the lake, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Area residents said a flurry of emergency vehicles flooded the area near the beach access on Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive was blocked off to traffic.

Global News has contacted the Osoyoos RCMP detachment for more information.

The Oliver/Osoyoos search and rescue team said it did not respond to the incident.

More details to come